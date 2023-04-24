NFL GM: 2023 NFL Draft Class 'Sucks' Because I Have Less Than 15 1st-Round Grades

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

At least one NFL general manager isn't exactly looking forward to the start of the NFL draft on Thursday.

"If you have 15 first-round grades, then the class sucks," he told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "And I got less than 15 this year."

As Breer noted, it doesn't appear there's one definitive, can't-miss prospect in this class. That could have more than a few teams looking to trade back to accumulate picks if they've reached a similar conclusion to the aforementioned general manager.

There are questions about Bryce Young's height and whether he'll physically hold up at the NFL level given his size. Questions about whether C.J. Stroud's tape has been propped up by incredible wide receiver talent and a beneficial scheme. Has Will Anderson Jr. already hit his ceiling? There are off-field concerns with Jalen Carter and health concerns with Tyree Wilson. Bijan Robinson is incredible, but teams don't like drafting running backs early in the first round.

No prospect in this class is without some question marks.

To a certain point, that's normal. But it's created a lot of uncertainty heading into Thursday's first round. At the moment, the only real certainty is that the Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback with the top overall pick. Young is considered the front-runner, but the Panthers have kept their cards close to the vest.

In other words, get ready for a wild ride on Thursday night.