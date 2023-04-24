X

    NFL GM: 2023 NFL Draft Class 'Sucks' Because I Have Less Than 15 1st-Round Grades

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 24, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 05: Bijan Robinson of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    At least one NFL general manager isn't exactly looking forward to the start of the NFL draft on Thursday.

    "If you have 15 first-round grades, then the class sucks," he told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "And I got less than 15 this year."

    As Breer noted, it doesn't appear there's one definitive, can't-miss prospect in this class. That could have more than a few teams looking to trade back to accumulate picks if they've reached a similar conclusion to the aforementioned general manager.

    Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins

    Stephen Jones said Cowboys are "still tweaking" their draft board. He estimates first-round grades on 15-18 players.

    Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks

    In most years, there are 18 to 24 1st rounders, per HOF GM Ron Wolf's sage wisdom.. I don't see 18 in this class, but time will tell.. <a href="https://t.co/30VZShGfMG">https://t.co/30VZShGfMG</a>

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Speaking with people around the league it's pretty clear — this is NOT a very good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>, especially at the top. Teams don't have a lot of first-round grades. Even most of the top WRs are considered complementary pieces. Not great for the Giants at pick No. 25.

    Joe Buscaglia @JoeBuscaglia

    Bills GM Brandon Beane wouldn't say how many, but said "It's not great" when asked how many first round grades they have this year on players in the draft.

    Joel A. Erickson @JoelAErickson

    The Colts have 17 guys with first-round grades, Ballard says. "And that's not saying the 18th guy isn't going to be good."

    There are questions about Bryce Young's height and whether he'll physically hold up at the NFL level given his size. Questions about whether C.J. Stroud's tape has been propped up by incredible wide receiver talent and a beneficial scheme. Has Will Anderson Jr. already hit his ceiling? There are off-field concerns with Jalen Carter and health concerns with Tyree Wilson. Bijan Robinson is incredible, but teams don't like drafting running backs early in the first round.

    No prospect in this class is without some question marks.

    To a certain point, that's normal. But it's created a lot of uncertainty heading into Thursday's first round. At the moment, the only real certainty is that the Carolina Panthers will take a quarterback with the top overall pick. Young is considered the front-runner, but the Panthers have kept their cards close to the vest.

    In other words, get ready for a wild ride on Thursday night.

