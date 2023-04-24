Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Historic Contract: 'Money Is Nice. Championships Are Better'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts might be the highest-paid player in the league now, but he knows that isn't something you build your legacy on.

"Money is nice," he said Monday. "Championships are better."

Hurts added he didn't prioritize getting a fully guaranteed deal with his record-setting five-year, $255 million extension.

"Look at great teams and great players—it takes a village," he told reporters. "...We've got something special going on. We all want to do it for a long time. That was important to me to take that approach with it."

Granted, the 2022 Pro Bowler might have found himself in a similar situation to Lamar Jackson if he had dug in his heels over guaranteed money.

Jackson is using Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed pact with the Cleveland Browns as a guide for his contract demands. The fact he remains unsigned would indicate teams see Watson's deal as an exception rather than the new normal in the NFL.

It's not like Hurts gave Philly a hometown discount. His $51 million average annual salary is the highest in NFL history, and his $179.3 million in guarantees is second behind Watson.

Given the inflationary nature of the quarterback market, he may not stay in those positions for long. Both Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are eligible to sign long-term extensions with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

For now, nobody really disputes the Eagles needed to retain Hurts, and doing that would require them to break the bank. Now, it's up to the 24-year-old to show he's worth the investment.