Steelers Rumors: PIT Contacted Bears, Titans to Trade Up for OT in 2023 NFL Draft

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking to fortify the roster around Kenny Pickett.

Todd McShay of ESPN reported the Steelers have contacted the Chicago Bears (No. 9) and Tennessee Titans (No. 11) about a trade up from the No. 17 pick. Pittsburgh would reportedly be targeting an offensive tackle if a trade partner emerges.

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Georgia's Broderick Jones, Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. and Tennessee's Darnell Wright are all considered first-round prospects at the tackle spot.

Dan Moore Jr., a 2021 fourth-round pick, has been the Steelers' primary left tackle each of the last two seasons. The Texas A&M product has seemed a little out of his element in the role and may be better suited to play right tackle over the long term.

The good news for the Steelers is there seems to be no consensus on which tackle is the best. All four first-round picks are generally lumped together in the same general group, with the player standing out mostly being a matter of preference.

That means it's likely at least one of the first-round options will be available at No. 17.

The bad news for the Steelers: It seems they at least have a preference on who they want manning the left side. Given the composition of the draft, there's no reason for Pittsburgh to trade up if the front office feels all four tackles are of the same general tier.