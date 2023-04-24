X

    ESPN: 'Polite' to Say Dillon Brooks Has 'Borderline Dirty' Rep Among NBA Players

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 24, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 16: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 16, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Suffice it to say Dillon Brooks is not making many fans outside of Memphis.

    The Grizzlies forward, who has made a habit out of trying to goad LeBron James during the team's first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, has reportedly developed a negative reputation among players.

    "You want to talk about his reputation? Ask other players in the league about him. ... Dillon's reputation also is that he is a, to be polite, a borderline dirty player," ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on the Hoop Collective podcast (47:30 mark). "And borderline's being very polite. You heard Donovan Mitchell when he got cup-checked. He basically just unloaded. You heard what Draymond's had to say. That's not media-created."

    Brooks was thrown out of the Grizzlies' Game 3 loss in Los Angeles after hitting James in the groin. While it appeared to be accidental as Brooks sloppily went for a steal, his reputation as an agitator—and for hitting players in the groin—likely played a part in the decision to eject him.

    Brooks was dreadful during his 19 minutes of play before the ejection, making just three of his 13 shot attempts as he appeared to get caught up in his self-created rivalry with James.

    The Lakers led by as many as 29 points and never trailed as their veteran group held its composure amid controversy.

    "I've been doing this too long. I've made enough statements," James told reporters after Saturday's game. "No. We had an opportunity to come home and play well on our home floor, and we did that. No statement was made. We just wanted to play well and got a win. And we want to try to do that in Game 4 as well. But I don't need to make statements."