Sean Tucker NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' UDFA RB

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'9"

WEIGHT: 207

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 30"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Very good explosiveness. One-cut ability can be devastating.

— Great acceleration on the perimeter and through the second-level.

— Quick, tight rushing style allows him to stay upright against low tackle attempts.

— Good receiving ability. Reliable hands and a good open-field burst.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average vision and conviction. Runs hesitant.

— Too often tries to bounce and get cute. Needs to be more downhill.

— Below-average contact balance and strength. Struggles to fight forward.

— Very little pass pro experience.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 206 ATT, 1,060YDS (5.1 AVG), 11 TD, 36 REC, 254 YDS, 2 TD

NOTES

— DOB: October 25, 2001

— 3-star recruit in 2020, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 31 career starts over three seasons

— 2021 first-team All-ACC, 2022 second-team All-ACC

OVERALL

Sean Tucker is a highly-explosive who needs to find better tempo and strength as a runner to reach his potential.

Tucker does his best work in space. When unleashed on perimeter runs, Tucker can be devastating. He has great acceleration to hit the perimeter in a hurry and plenty of bursts to fly up the field once he jams his foot in the ground to get north. Tucker's top-end speed is solid, too. He's not elite in that regard, but he has enough juice to produce chunk plays if given some space outside the tackle box.

Tucker is also an effective pass-catcher. Syracuse fed Tucker a handful of passes per game and he showed comfortable hands, especially on quick throws out of the backfield. Better yet, Tucker flashed the ability to run wheel routes as well as be flexed into slot alignments on occasion. Tucker's open-field burst serves him well as a pass-catcher, too.

That being said, Tucker has a long way to go between the tackles. Tucker isn't a natural downhill runner. He rarely runs with conviction and too often looks to play side-to-side rather than trudging forward to get the yards that are there. That's not a viable rushing style unless the player is a LeSean McCoy level athlete, and Tucker isn't quite that. Tucker's strength and balance are also lacking. He often struggles to fight for extra yardage and is more frequently tackled right where he stands upon first contact.

Tucker projects best as a change-of-pace back who can also be used on passing downs. A scheme that allows Tucker to hit the perimeter often as well as take advantage of his receiving skills would be best, like a lesser version of what the Cowboys did with Tony Pollard.

GRADE: 6.6 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 119

POSITION RANK: RB10

PRO COMPARISON: Ty Johnson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen