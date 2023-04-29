Tyler Scott NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' WR

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 177

HAND: 9"

ARM: 30 7/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.44

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 39.5"

BROAD: 11'1"

POSITIVES

— Very good speed. Enough to be a team's leading field-stretcher.

— Great quickness and short-area burst.

— Good YAC skills. Speed and quickness allow for some explosive gains.

— Very good ball tracking and hand-eye coordination to find the ball from various positions.

— Good toughness and ability to catch in traffic for his size.

NEGATIVES

— Not the cleanest route-runner yet. Can take too many steps rounding off his routes at the top.

— Poor play-strength as a route-runner. Can struggle versus press; often fails to fight for positioning once it's lost.

— YAC will be limited to opportunities in space. Not big/strong enough to fight for extra yards.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 54 REC, 899 YDS (16.6 AVG), 9 TD

NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2020 class

— Two-year starter, 19 career starts

— 2022 second-team All-AAC

— Missed three games in 2022 with an ankle injury

OVERALL

Tyler Scott is a fast, twitchy receiver who thrives in space, but he may be somewhat limited because of his size and play strength.

Scott is a blur in the open field. He blazed a 4.44 40-yard dash, and there's an argument that he plays even faster than that on film. Cincinnati's leading receiver hits his top speed in a hurry and has that extra gear to rip the ceiling off any defense. Scott is just as athletic in short areas. His stop/start quickness is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and his short-area acceleration to ruin tackling angles is his secret weapon when it comes to YAC. When making the most of open grass, few in this class can rival Scott.

Better yet, Scott is craftier and tougher at the catch point than most receivers his size. He isn't necessarily a jump ball winner, but he tracks the ball exceptionally well and can comfortably haul it in no matter the location. Scott is also stronger at the catch point than he looks. He has shown the ability to come down with passes in the air as well as hold on to the ball after taking a shot across the middle. That kind of toughness will come in handy.

Most of Scott's current issues boil down to route-running. For one, Scott can be a little too loose. He trusts his quickness and speed to get the job done, which can result in him being sloppy at the top of routes and letting cornerbacks read the route. That can be worked on, but it will take some time. Additionally, Scott struggles mightily in the strength department. Scott doesn't handle press well, nor does he have the size and strength to outmuscle defensive backs for positioning once he's lost it.

Scott can be an effective WR3 right away with the potential to blossom into a WR2. His size and strength will always be a hinderance, but his speed, quickness and hands will bode well for him when it comes to generating space and capitalizing on open grass. Scott's best fit would be in an offense that stresses his vertical prowess while sprinkling in cheap YAC opportunities with underneath crosses and screens.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 69

POSITION RANK: WR9

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Lockett

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen