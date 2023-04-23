X

    Heat's Victor Oladipo Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 23, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC -  APRIL 7: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat will be without guard Victor Oladipo for the rest of the season.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, which will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign. Miami leads the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 2-1 through three games of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

