Heat's Victor Oladipo Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon Injury

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat will be without guard Victor Oladipo for the rest of the season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Oladipo suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, which will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign. Miami leads the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 2-1 through three games of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.