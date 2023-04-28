Projecting Where Dorian Thompson-Robinson Will Be Taken After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The first day of the NFL draft has come and gone, with quarterbacks Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) all finding new homes.

But there are still other signal-callers available for teams in need at the position, including UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

So, where might the fifth-year senior end up?

Well, he'll probably be on the board for some time still. Before the draft began, NFL Network's Chad Reuter projected him to go in the fifth round to the Baltimore Ravens, while Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News had him heading to the Tennessee Titans in the same round.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports had him going in the fourth round to the Carolina Panthers at No. 132, while ESPN's Matt Miller had him going at No. 123 to the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN's Jason Reid graded Thompson-Robinson as the No. 144 player in this draft class, which would put his expected draft position somewhere between Rounds 4-6, while the B/R Scouting Department had him graded at No. 160, keeping him in a similar range.

And ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the most common pro comparison among scouts and executives for Thompson-Robinson was Tyrod Taylor, with the third round his ceiling and the sixth or seventh round his floor at the draft.

"Really talented but really raw," an NFC scout told Fowler. "A lot of traits. He doesn't even know what he's doing yet."

"After the first wave of quarterbacks go, he'll have the traits that could be tempting to teams," an AFC executive added.

Those scouts and executives put Thompson-Robinson in the third tier of available quarterbacks in this draft, alongside Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, BYU's Jaren Hall, Fresno State's Jake Haener, Houston's Clayton Tune and Purdue's Aidan O'Connell.

Young, Stroud, Richardson and the as-of-yet undrafted Will Levis were all considered Tier 1 prospects at the quarterback position. There were no QBs in Tier 2.

In five years at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson threw for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 49 games, completing 63.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 1,826 yards and 28 scores. His athleticism and ability to make plays with his legs will make him an enticing option later in the draft.

As for which team will select him, well, good luck figuring that out. The UCLA product took visits with at least the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles and also reportedly drew interest from the Arizona Cardinals.

Given where the 23-year-old is likely to go in the draft, two types of teams could target him:

Teams established at the quarterback position looking for a long-term backup and development project. More than likely, these teams would have a more mobile and athletic starter, so Thompson-Robinson would fit the offense already in place.

Teams less settled at quarterback who didn't address the position early in the draft and could look to hit on a gem on Day 2 or 3.

Teams to watch include the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Raiders.