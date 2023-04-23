Will Levis to Texans, C.J. Stroud to Colts in Chad Reuter 7-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky star Will Levis leapfrogged Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in the newest 2023 mock draft from NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

Reuter projected the Houston Texans to select Levis with the No. 2 overall pick, with Stroud going fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Levis has been considered a first-round prospect for basically the entirety of the predraft process, but there seemed to be a clear gulf between him and the pair of Stroud and Bryce Young.

Now, momentum is steadily building behind Levis to come off the board with the second pick. Caesars Sportsbook listed him as the betting favorite for that slot in a set of updated odds, which caught the attention of many fans.

Stroud, meanwhile, is trending in the opposite direction.

Most recently, Go Long's Bob McGinn spoke to an NFL team executive who cited Stroud's score on the S2 cognitive test. A perfect score is 99, and the Buckeyes quarterback earned an 18.

"That is like red alert, red alert, you can't take a guy like that," the executive said. "That is why I have Stroud as a bust. That in conjunction with the fact, name one Ohio State quarterback that's ever done it in the league."

Nevertheless, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Stroud is still viewed as "a top-tier quarterback in this class." Fowler added a team outside of the top 10 could be aggressive and move up should he slip out of the top five.