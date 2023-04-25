JJ Watt Receives $99K Charity Donation, Tribute Video from Gatorade After Retirement

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

J.J. Watt was one of the best defensive players in NFL history when he was on the field, but he also remains one of the league's most charitable figures off it.

Gatorade celebrated Watt's retirement by recognizing that combination of incredible accomplishment as a player and benevolence as a pivotal figure in the community with a film that honored both and served as an example for the young players entering the league in the upcoming draft:

Gatorade, which has counted Watt as part of its roster of athlete endorsers since 2011, also donated $99,000 to the Justin J Watt Foundation.

The J.J. Watt Foundation's aim "is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school-aged children in the community to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic and perseverance while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers."

It has raised more than $5 million for middle school athletic programs and organizations, but Watt's charity did not stop there.

He also helped generate more than $41 million in relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area. Gatorade's video highlighted some of his work in the community when it needed it the most.

Watt played his first 10 seasons in Houston as the face of the Texans before suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals during his last two years before retirement. He finished his career with a resume that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five first-team All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowl selections and 114.5 sacks.

He was also the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner, further emphasizing that giving back will always be a part of his legacy.