JJ Watt Provides 1-Year Update on Hurricane Harvey Relief

One year after Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of Houston and south Texas, JJ Watt provided an update on relief efforts from money raised in his record-setting crowdsourcing campaign.

Watt tweeted a statement Monday morning saying funds have provided repairs to and the rebuilding of over 600 homes and 420 childhood centers. More than 26,000,000 meals have been distributed to families affected by the tragedy, and more than 10,000 patients have received medication. 

“As I reflect on the events of Hurricane Harvey one year ago, the memories of destruction and devastation remain, but they are accompanied by memories of hope, selflessness and the beauty of the human spirit," Watt said in the statement. "The actions of professional first responders and everyday citizens alike were an inspiration to the world and a shining example of the inherent good that lies within us all."

