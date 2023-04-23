ESPN: Will Levis Odds-On Favorite at No. 2 'a Mild Surprise' in NFL; Latest on Texans

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Will Levis emerging as a possible favorite to go No. 2 to the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL draft was met with "mild surprise" around the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"But I did ask around on Houston and Levis and that potential marriage," Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "I was told that his predraft meeting with the team did go very well, it was positive from all that I've heard. And then also, it was pointed out to me that Levis and GM Nick Caserio both very similar personalities, both considered 'serious.'"

There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the Texans. For most of the predraft process, the general belief was that Houston would select Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud depending on which of the two was available.

But The Athletic's Dane Brugler reported on April 17 that "there isn't a unanimous belief among the Houston coaches" about one quarterback being good enough for the No. 2 pick.

Another curveball came when Levis emerged as the betting favorite to go second overall at one major sportsbook.

Fowler reported that "Houston's been open to trading back," so the Texans might feel they can move down a few spots and still land Levis or wait for him to fall to No. 12.

If Levis does go No. 2 to Houston, then it's likely to be one of the bigger shocks of the first round. If the Texans wind up taking Stroud, then this all will get cited as another example of the traditional subterfuge by teams leading up to the draft.