Ryan Garcia Explains KO Loss to Gervonta Davis: 'I Couldn't Breathe... He Caught Me'

Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ryan Garcia had trouble breathing when he was unable to answer the referee's 10-count against Gervonta Davis on Saturday night.

Davis connected with a left hook in the seventh round that didn't appear to initially register a big impact on Garcia. Then Garcia fell to one knee and couldn't get back to his feet as the referee made the count:

He said after the loss that he "couldn't breathe."

"I was going to get back up, but I just couldn't get up," Garcia explained. "He just caught me with a good shot. I don't want to make no excuses in here."

Davis also sent Garcia to the canvas in the second round. He landed six more power punches than his opponent on the night (30 to Garcia's 24), according to CompuBox, and was generally the stronger performer in the ring.

This was the first loss of Garcia's professional career, and the 24-year-old didn't sound all that interested in pursuing a rematch to avenge the defeat.

"I plan to fight the best fighters at 140 [pounds]," he said.

Saturday's bout was contested at a 136-pound catchweight limit, and Garcia said he "felt a little weak going into the ring."