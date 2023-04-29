DeMarvion Overshown NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' LB

Tim Warner/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 229

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 32 1/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.56

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: 10'4"

POSITIVES

– Excellent height and length with room for growth on his frame.

– Has great speed, which allows him to get to his depth when spot-dropping and carry wide receivers when playing an underneath zone.

– Decent at reading the quarterback's eyes to anticipate throws and tighten windows as the middle hook or hook to curl defender.

– Impressive change-of-direction skills to stay in phase when playing man coverage against running backs out of the backfield on choice routes. He should have few to no issues mirroring and matching running backs and tight ends.

– Good acceleration that allows him to click and close on short routes.

– Good hand-eye coordination to get pass breakups.



– Against the run, he plays at a depth where he can avoid the trash and still come downhill and be in a position to make tackles near the line of scrimmage.

– His speed gives him impressive sideline-to-sideline range against the run, and he takes good angles in pursuit, keeping the ball-carrier on his inside shoulder.

– Effective as the looper in line games when pass rushing with his athletic ability, and he can close on the quarterback in a hurry.

NEGATIVES

– Can be a little late to read outside runs on the play side, preventing him from beating the blocker to the spot.

– Far too light and lacks strength at the point of attack to hold ground as a run defender against offensive linemen and could struggle against good blocking tight ends. He needs to add about 15 to 20 pounds.

– He has a habit of working underneath second-level blocks, and he will get caught and ridden inside when he doesn't win with his hands and quickness.

– Won't be able to stack and shed in the NFL.

– Leaves his feet and dives at ankles when tackling, leading to misses.

– Size and strength issues show up when trying to cover physical tight ends in man coverage.

– Doesn't have a pass-rush move he can win with when blitzing and is reliant on being a free rusher or line games to get pressure.

NOTES

– DOB: August 13, 2000

– A 4-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 52 overall, No. 6 safety, per 247Sports composite rankings

– Injuries: 2021 (concussion: left one game early; toe: left one game early and missed the following week)

– 33 career starts

– Career stats (four seasons): 249 total tackles (136 solo), 30.5 TFL, 9 sacks, 3 INT, 17 PD, 3 FF

– 2022 Honors: First-Team All-Big 12 (coaches and AP), Butkus Award semifinalist

– 2021 Honors: Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (coaches), Butkus Award semifinalist

– 2020 Honors: Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (coaches)

OVERALL

It's easy to tell that DeMarvion Overshown was a highly touted safety recruit coming out of high school because he still plays like one. He has great speed and is very athletic, which helps in coverage, but his run defense is a long way away from being NFL-ready.

Overshown struggles to take on blocks from guards and centers and occasionally will get pushed around by running backs and tight ends. Ultimately, his slender 220-pound frame won't cut it against the run in the NFL, so he'll need time to bulk up before he can be trusted as an every-down 'backer.

However, there is a place for the Texas product in the league, as cover linebackers have become more popular with the evolution of the passing game. He could be a good fit as a "Will" linebacker for a team that uses even fronts and diversifies the type of coverages he plays in, showcasing his strong man and zone coverage skills.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 155

POSITION RANK: LB10

PRO COMPARISON: Divine Deablo

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder