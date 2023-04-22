Bryce Young Says He'll Use 'Anticipation' to Make Up for Size Concerns in NFL

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft next week, has a plan to compensate for his lack of size at the next level.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Young said: "I think it's a lot about anticipation, knowing where your guys are going to be, and then knowing where the defense [will be]."

Young, who measured in at 5'10" and 204 pounds at the scouting combine, is in line to be one of the shortest and lightest quarterbacks ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

While speaking to Florio, Young added that he intends on excelling in the NFL by "trying to find throwing lane and seeing in between and again, even when you can't see, it's knowing where people are going to be at based off of understanding the concept, understanding the defense you're getting, and knowing what you have to account for and who you have to account for based off where you're trying to throw."

The prototypical NFL quarterback is usually at least 6'3" and 220 pounds, but it isn't impossible for a smaller quarterback to enjoy success.

Drew Brees was listed at 6'0" during his career, although observers often questioned if he was even that tall.

He struggled to see over offensive and defensive linemen at times but still managed to put together one of the greatest quarterback careers in NFL history, earning 13 Pro Bowl selections, one Super Bowl win and one Super Bowl MVP Award in addition to ranking second in NFL history in both passing yardage and passing touchdowns.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is listed at 5'11", and in 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.

Neither Brees nor Wilson were first-round picks due in large part to their size, but the Arizona Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick on 5'10" quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019.

Murray has yet to reach his full potential in the NFL, but he is a two-time Pro Bowler in four seasons nonetheless.

Young undoubtedly has a college resume deserving of a first-round selection, as he dominated in two seasons as Alabama's starting quarterback.

In 2021, Young completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

He was productive last season as well, completing 64.5 percent of his passing attempts for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five picks.

Along with Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are considered surefire first-round picks at the quarterback position.

While Stroud, Richardson and Levis are all significantly bigger than Young, the Alabama signal-caller is perhaps the favorite to go first overall to the Carolina Panthers.