NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 22 Schedule

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Rangers were the only team to win two road games to open the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New York takes that advantage back across the Hudson River to Madison Square Garden on Saturday for Game 3 against the New Jersey Devils.

A home win would give the Rangers the only 3-0 lead across the eight first-round series. All four of the matchups that had their Game 3 on Friday sit at 2-1, and the three other series set to play on Saturday are level at one game apiece.

The last of the four Saturday games will mark the Seattle Kraken's home postseason debut.

Seattle split the first two contests with the Colorado Avalanche. The Kraken held their own on the defensive side of the ice, which gives them hope they can win twice in the next three days against the reigning Stanley Cup champion.

Defense has not been a main quality of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Toronto Maple Leafs series. The winning side produced seven goals in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

That series switches venues to Amalie Arena, where the Lightning posted the second-best regular-season home record and were hard to beat last postseason.