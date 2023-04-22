Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Won't Play for Yankees: 'I Will Never Change That'

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reiterated his stance that he would never play for the New York Yankees in a chat with reporters on Friday.

Guerrero previously told radio host El Dotol Nastra in November (h/t Kaitlyn McGrath and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic): "I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."

As The Athletic noted, it's unclear why Guerrero does not like the Yankees. However, his father (Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero) was connected to the Yankees during the 2003-2004 offseason.

Per George A. King III of the New York Post, Guerrero had his eye on both the Yankees and New York Mets during his free agency period.

However, the Yankees ultimately decided to pursue outfielder Gary Sheffield, who then-owner George Steinbrenner preferred, per Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated. Guerrero signed with the Los Angeles Angels and was named American League MVP.

Guerrero made his comments before the Jays' three-game road series against the Yankees in the Bronx. He announced his presence with a two-run homer in the first inning of Friday's game.

The slugger is up for free agency in 2026 barring an extension before then. He told Sportsnet's Hazel Mae earlier this month that he wants to spend his entire career in Toronto.