    MLB Rumors: Phillies' Bryce Harper Targeting Early May Return from Surgery for Injury

    April 21, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly hoping to have superstar outfielder Bryce Harper back in the lineup by the start of May after he underwent offseason Tommy John surgery.

    According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies view Harper being back in action by the first weekend in May or soon after as a "plausible scenario."

    Harper played through a torn ulnar collateral ligament for much of the 2022 season, which limited him to serving as the designated hitter. Despite the injury, he was a key figure in the Phillies reaching the World Series, where they fell to the Houston Astros.

