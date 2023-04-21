MLB Rumors: Phillies' Bryce Harper Targeting Early May Return from Surgery for Injury

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly hoping to have superstar outfielder Bryce Harper back in the lineup by the start of May after he underwent offseason Tommy John surgery.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies view Harper being back in action by the first weekend in May or soon after as a "plausible scenario."

Harper played through a torn ulnar collateral ligament for much of the 2022 season, which limited him to serving as the designated hitter. Despite the injury, he was a key figure in the Phillies reaching the World Series, where they fell to the Houston Astros.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.