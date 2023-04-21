Ryan Nembhard to Transfer to Gonzaga After Creighton's Elite 8 Run in March Madness

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Former Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard is transferring to Gonzaga ahead of the 2023-24 season, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Friday.

Nembhard, ranked as the ninth-best player in the transfer portal this spring by 247Sports, chose Gonzaga over Arizona, Alabama and UCF.

The 20-year-old said that his brother, Andrew Nembhard, played a role in his decision to transfer to Gonzaga. Andrew Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga from Florida after the 2019-20 season and improved his NBA draft stock over two seasons with the program.

The Indiana Pacers went on to select Andrew in the second round of the 2022 draft.

"Of course my brother had been telling me for years what a great coach Mark [Few] was," Ryan Nembhard said. "And it's obvious Andrew was well prepared for the NBA by Coach Few and all the staff at Gonzaga the two years he was there; he started more games this year as a rookie than any other Pacers rookie has started in over 20 years.

"Winning, development, and overall happiness are all things I'm hunting. Andrew can't help me find them. I have to do that on my own. Gonzaga is the place for me, I can just tell."

Ryan Nembhard had a solid 2022-23 season with Creighton, averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 37 games while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from deep.

He helped lead the Bluejays to a berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Now headed to Gonzaga, Ryan will attempt to held lead the Bulldogs to glory in the post-Drew Timme era.