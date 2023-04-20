Bijan Robinson Only Took Official Visits to Eagles, Buccaneers Before 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Texas running back Bijan Robinson said on The Dan Patrick Show that he's visited two teams—the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—on official predraft visits (1:44 mark).

Robinson noted that he's also spoken with "a lot of teams" on Zoom and various calls during the predraft process.

The former Longhorn is a surefire Round 1 choice. The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranks him fourth among all prospects on its latest big board.

Philadelphia holds the No. 10 and No. 30 picks in this year's draft. Tampa Bay owns the No. 19 selection.

It's not a guarantee that Robinson will even get to the Eagles at No. 10. Per NFL Mock Draft Database, the Atlanta Falcons are a popular landing spot for Robinson at No. 8. Walter Football even has the Detroit Lions choosing Robinson at No. 6.

It's easy to see why the Eagles and Bucs are interested, however.

Philadelphia could be in the market for a running back in this draft after parting with in free agency with Miles Sanders, who is now with the Carolina Panthers.

The Eagles have retained Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell and signed Rashaad Penny, but adding the explosive Robinson to a phenomenal Jalen Hurts-led offense could be too enticing to pass up.

Meanwhile, the Bucs were by far the least efficient rushing team in football with 3.4 yards per carry in 2022. They have since parted ways with leading back Leonard Fournette but could use another talent in that backfield to help out an offense in the post-Tom Brady era.

We'll soon find out where Robinson lands with the NFL draft beginning on Thursday, April 27 from Kansas City.