Projecting Devon Achane, Zach Charbonnet Landing Spots After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Running backs aren't as much of a focus in today's NFL when it comes to the first round of the draft, but there are a number of playmakers at the position who could hear their names called on the second day.

Texas A&M's Devon Achane and UCLA's Zach Charbonnet are among them.

The first thing that jumps out about Achane is his speed.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe called him "part running back, part rocket ship," while Lance Zierlein of NFL.com highlighted the fact he is "fearless as an inside runner" even with "blazing speed" that helps him get to the next level and create game-changing plays.

He is also versatile enough to line up in the slot as a receiver and said, per McBride, "I feel like I can run all types of routes for a running back and a receiver. So, I feel like my hands are pretty precise. I feel like I'm consistent."

While his size is something of a concern at 5'8½" and 188 pounds, it didn't stop him from tallying 1,102 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and 196 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver in his final season with the Aggies.

Achane was also used as a kick returner at times and shined in his team's win over LSU with 215 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Charbonnet doesn't have the same speed, but Zierlein noted he is someone who can be a three-down back at the next level because of his blocking and receiving abilities. He is also a physical runner who can generate momentum as he gets downfield and runs through arm tackles.

He started his collegiate career at Michigan and transferred to UCLA, where he found success with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground.

He accounted for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns as a runner and 37 catches for 321 yards as a receiver in his final season and notably ran for 198 yards and a touchdown in a win over the eventual Pac-12 champion Utah Utes.

Neither Achane nor Charbonnet will be a surefire starter in their rookie season, which means teams that need more long-term stability at the running back spot could look to target them on the second day of the draft.

One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys after they parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott and placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard. Another is the Baltimore Ravens, who have J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards under contract through just the 2023 campaign.

Dobbins and Edwards are also injury risks given their recent history.

The Philadelphia Eagles are another candidate after they lost Miles Sanders this offseason. They did add Rashaad Penny, but he is also an injury risk and on a one-year deal. Kenneth Gainwell could use some more support as the Eagles look to defend their NFC crown.

And Achane or Charbonnet could provide just that.