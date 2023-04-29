Sydney Brown NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' S

Icon Sportswire

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 211

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 31 1/2"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.47

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 40.5"

BROAD: 10'10"

POSITIVES

— Physical player with good length and size. Plays with very good functional strength.

— Performs best when playing close to the line of scrimmage.

— Versatile player who can play in both man and zone coverage, although he thrives in zone coverage where he has the vision to see routes.

— Skills to locate balls in the air. Soft hands to react and make a play on the ball.

NEGATIVES

— Tightly wound in the hips. Struggles with change of direction, causing wide turns out of breaks.

— Poor eye discipline. Can have tunnel vision at times, causing him to get sucked up to play actions.

— Can struggle covering bigger receivers. He doesn't play "above the rim."

NOTES

— 2022 USA Today All-American 2nd Team

— 2022 All-Big Ten 1st Team (Coaches)

— 2021 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

— Twin brother, Chase, started as Illinois' running back

OVERALL

Sydney Brown has been a staple in the Illini defense for a few years now. He's a versatile player who has shown the ability to play at multiple levels and within multiple schemes. With average size, he shows his strength when playing the run game. Brown makes quick reads before coming downhill and inserting himself into open gaps. He shows to have a high football IQ and an understanding of what the offense is looking to do to him. He demonstrates the ability to play from depth, as well as working from the box. A solid blitzer, he has the ability to blitz off the edge with speed and can hold up when blitzing from the interior.

Brown is a strong tackler who runs his feet on contact, delivering huge blows. When taking on blocks, he has shown the short-area quickness to beat blockers with speed, as well as the hand strength to control and shed blocks.

Although the best part of his game is when playing the run, Brown has occasionally flashed in the pass game. He has the ability to play man coverage but struggles to stay with receivers downfield, as he has shown hip tightness when asked to flip and run. He also struggles to make sharp breaks and turns. In zone coverage, he is able to keep his eyes on the quarterback while playing the ball and routes that come through his zone. He shows very good reaction and anticipation to the ball in the air. When downfield, he can make a play on the ball in the air, no matter if he is playing the man or the ball. He plays with very good patience and timing when playing the ball in the air.

Ultimately, Brown is a draftable player who will provide depth as a backup. He lacks the movement skills as a coverage defender in both man and zone coverage. His best role would be that of a safety who is consistently rolled up to the line of scrimmage and will have help deep over the top.

GRADE: 6.6 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 120

POSITION RANK: S8

PRO COMPARISON: Nick Scott

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings