Daniel Scott NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' S

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 208

HAND: 10"

ARM: 30 1/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.45

3-CONE: 6.75

SHUTTLE: 4.17

VERTICAL: 39.5"

BROAD: 10'8"

POSITIVES

— Ideal size for safety position. Has very good length with a filled-out frame.

— Versatile player who has shown ability to align from multiple spots. Plays best when coming down into the box.

— Typically a good tackler who triggers quickly to what he sees. High-motor player who closes ground to ball-carrier, keeps leverage and is a hard striker.

— Ability to play through trash. Can avoid blockers by dipping and ripping, as well as using his hands to take on and control blocks.

NEGATIVES

— Shows some tightness and rigidness in the open field when tackling. Often lunges at legs, which leads to missed tackles.

— Shows a smooth backpedal but a lack of hip fluidity slows him through his transition.

— Can be heavy-footed at times, causing trouble with change of direction. Struggles sinking his hips to get in and out of breaks. Gives too much space out of breaks.

—Below-average man skills. Lacks twitch to match routes and cover skills to play ball and man.

— Poor eye discipline at times. Can get locked in on the quarterback and loses track of threats in his area.

NOTES

— Started 28 Games

— 2022 PFF 3rd Team All-Pac 12

OVERALL

Daniel Scott is a longer safety with a thick lower half and very good frame to add more weight. He is a physical player with good functional strength. He has shown versatility this season to play from multiple alignments but does best when rolling down into the box. As a run defender, Scott does a very good job of reading and reacting to what he sees. He triggers quickly and comes downhill like his hair is on fire. He takes great angles, giving ball-carriers a one way go and runs his feet on contact. For the most part, Scott shows to be a good open-field tackler, getting the ball-carrier down on the ground for minimal extra yards. On occasion, tightness and lack of mobility can show up when tackling, leading to him diving at legs and missing tackles. Scott also shows his physicality when taking on blocks, using his hands to control blockers and quickly discarding them; as well as showing the elusiveness to evade blockers in space.

When playing the pass, Scott looks less confident. Although he has shown decent movement skills at times, he really struggles in man coverage. He lacks the ability to sink his hips to get in and out of cuts, allowing receivers to gain a step or two on him out of breaks. He shows good ball skills and timing when breaking up passes but struggles covering downfield. Scott lacks the twitch and top-end speed to carry receivers downfield. Due to his short-area quickness and anticipation, Scott performs best when he is able to keep his eyes on the quarterback and receiver; breaking downhill on balls thrown. Ultimately Scott is a run-first defender who on occasion shows bad eye discipline and can be distracted from his responsibilities. He fits best when able to play closer to the line of scrimmage. He will add depth to any room that picks him but will be limited in pass coverage.

GRADE: 5.9 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 189

POSITION RANK: S16

PRO COMPARISON: Talanoa Hufanga

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings