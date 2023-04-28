Derick Hall NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' EDGE

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 254

HAND: 10"

ARM: 34 1/2"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.55

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10'7"

POSITIVES

— Has a good one-arm stab move where he has the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles.

— Solid rip move to win around the edge as a pass-rusher.

— Non-stop pass-rush motor, will get coverage and clean-up sacks.

— Against the run, he's physical at the point of attack and has pop in his hands to help gain control of the block.

— When unblocked, he uses his hands to disrupt the offensive lineman's path to the second level and squeezes down the line of scrimmage without getting too far up the field.

— Strong enough to hold ground against pullers as the force player in run fits.

— Refuses to be blocked by tight ends.

— Hustle player and takes good angles in pursuit to factor into gang tackles down the field.

NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent get-off, he struggles to time up the snap and doesn't have the initial quickness to recover.

— Struggles with his pad level/leverage out of a two-point stance, he's more reliant on his strength which won't be good enough against NFL offensive linemen.

— Has a habit of ducking inside reach blocks to try and make the play.

— Not violent enough when shedding, will let blocker hang on to him.

— Likes to leave his feet when tackling.

— Lacks the quickness and use of hands to execute finesse moves around the edge, he struggles to change the angle on offensive tackles and clear their hands, especially on inside stick moves.

— Sub-par bend and ankle flexibility to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 60 TOT, 12 TFL, 7 SK, 2 FF, 1 PBU, 1 INT

NOTES

— DOB: March 19, 2001

— A 4-Star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 148 overall, No. 8 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Injuries: 2019 (Knee, missed 2 games)

— 31 career starts

— 2022 Honors: First-Team All-SEC (coaches), Second-Team All-SEC (AP, Phil Steele), Third-Team All-SEC (PFF), Jason Witten Man of the Year semifinalist, Auburn Defensive Player of the Year

— 2021 Honors: Second-Team All-SEC (coaches)

— Played basketball and was a state finalist at the 200 meters in track in High School

OVERALL

Derick Hall's game is rooted in brute strength. He can win at the point of attack against the run and has an impressive one-arm stab move that can put offensive tackles on skates as a pass-rusher. That should translate to the next level. However, he doesn't show a lot of dynamic athleticism, which could be his undoing in the NFL.

There were few times when Hall was able to win with finesse around the edge as a rusher, and he lacks elite bend to take an efficient path to the quarterback. Those are two important factors to consider before drafting an edge defender. He needs to put up good testing numbers at the combine to at least show he has the potential to grow in that area.

Schematically, Hall would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for a team that uses a lot of even fronts. He has the frame to fill that role at 6'3" and 256 pounds, and teams looking for a player to provide immediate run support and occasional pressure would be more than happy to take him off the board.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3)

OVERALL RANK: 73

POSITION RANK: EDGE12

PRO COMPARISON: Rashad Weaver

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder