Henry To'oTo'o NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' LB

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 227

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 31 3/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.62

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 32"

BROAD: 9'8"

POSITIVES

– Quick to read gap runs on the play side and has good speed coming downhill to beat pullers to the spot.

– Physical at the point of attack and takes on blocks with his hands and a wide base.

– Has good linear speed and fluid hips to carry receivers when playing Tampa 2 or on downfield routes from backs and tight ends in man coverage.

– Decent at locating threats coming to his area in zone coverage.

– Acceleration also helps him to rally and close against checkdowns.

– Hustle player who can make touchdown-saving tackles down the field.

NEGATIVES

– Not gap-disciplined against inside zone runs. He'll fit in the wrong gap or leave his assignment early and create rushing lanes.

– Lacks the agility and lateral movement skill to sift through the trash against zone runs. It also doesn't help that he plays a little too close to the line of scrimmage.

– Not strong enough to hold his ground and stack and shed against physical offensive linemen.

– Takes too shallow of an angle in pursuit; he struggles to keep the ball-carrier on his inside shoulder. Also, comes in too hot and doesn't break down when going to make the tackle.

– Tackles high and either stops or lunges and leaves his feet, especially in space, leading to misses or extra yardage after contact for running backs.

– Slow run/pass transitions versus play action, and he doesn't work for enough depth when spot-dropping, leaving open throwing windows over the middle of the field.

– Change of direction is rough, giving him issues against backs out of the backfield on choice or out routes and when trying to change paths and hit the open lane as a pass-rusher.

– Takes a while to read releases when zone or pattern matching, often having to play catch-up to cover his man.

NOTES

– DOB: January 5, 2001

– Tennessee transfer

– A 4-star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 44 overall, No. 3 OLB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– No major injuries

– 50 career starts

– Career stats (four seasons): 346 total tackles (172 solo), 28 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 INT, 5 PD, 1 FF

– 2022 Honors: First-Team All-SEC (Coaches), Butkus Award Semifinalist

– 2021 Honors: Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches)

– 2020 Honors: Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

– 2019 Honors: Freshman All-American (247Sports, The Athletic), SEC All-Freshman Team (Coaches)

OVERALL

Henry To'oTo'o has an interesting athletic profile. He shows a lot of linear speed that helps him come downhill against the run, and that combined with his fluid hips allow him to carry downfield routes and cover the deep middle in Tampa 2. However, his lateral movement and change of direction are subpar and impact his ability to shift through the trash and cover sharp routes in man.

It will be interesting to see how To'oTo'o tests at the NFL Scouting Combine, as he could ease some of those concerns, especially in drills like the shuttles and three-cone. That could make him a good fit as a "Will" linebacker for a team looking to add some depth to the position.

Overall, the Alabama product has a lot of flaws to his game, and he'll likely be more of a backup and spot starter who contributes on special teams. He has experience playing as a specialist in college, and his speed and physicality could be an asset there at the next level.

GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 113

POSITION RANK: LB8

PRO COMPARISON: Monty Rice

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder