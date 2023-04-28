Dalton Kincaid NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' TE

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 246

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 32 5/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Very good acceleration and speed, both as a vertical threat and after the catch.

— Great change of direction and flexibility in space. Navigates traffic seamlessly.

— Smooth, efficient route-runner on routes that allow him to pick up speed and stride into space.

— Elite hand-eye coordination and ability to contort his body to the ball. Bails QBs out from off-target throws.

— Alignment versatility. Can play in-line, Y-off and WR alignments effectively.

— Capable blocker, especially in space. Gets after it with a lot of energy.

NEGATIVES

— Light build. May hurt him more in the NFL than it did in the Pac-12.

— Needs to add strength as a blocker.

— Average red-zone ability due to his size and middling vertical ability.

— Route-running can get a little robotic and bogged down on sharper, timing-based routes.

2022 STATISTICS

—12 GM, 70 REC, 890 YDS (12.7 AVG), 8 TD

NOTES

— Born October 18, 1999

— Unrated recruit in San Diego's 2018 class

— Transferred to Utah in 2020

— 24 starts over five seasons

— Only played one year of high school football

— 2022 first-team All-Pac 12

OVERALL

Dalton Kincaid is the premier "move" tight end in a loaded tight end class.

As a pass-catcher, he has almost everything you could ask for. Thanks to his slender build, he plays with very good acceleration and speed through the open field. When combined with his smooth hips and flexible play style, Kincaid's movement profile is as impressive as anyone's in this class. In turn, he excels at running crossers at various depths, as well as seam routes, short posts and sail routes—all routes that let him get going in space.

Those movement skills come in handy with the ball in his hands too. Kincaid is an effortless mover when it comes to beating linebackers and safeties in space, and he's got just enough balance to round out his game in that aspect.

Where Kincaid really shines is as a ball-finder. His hand-eye coordination and ability to snap his hands to the ball in an instant is rare. He also plays with great flexibility and range as a pass-catcher, allowing him to contort his body to the ball wherever it is. As far as being a quarterback's best friend goes, Kincaid checks a lot of the right boxes.

Most of the inhibitors in his game are size-related. Though he was a tough blocker in college, there's a reasonable chance he'll struggle to maintain that same level as a 240-pounder in the pros. The Pac-12 to the NFL is a big jump in that regard. Likewise, for all of Kincaid's excellent ball-tracking skills, he isn't one to leap and high-point the ball as well as others, especially in the red zone. He's still a good red-zone weapon, just more as a shifty athletic mismatch versus linebackers rather than a jump-ball guy.

Kincaid should have no issue seeing the field early and often. He can align anywhere you can imagine putting a tight end. He is a plus athlete, he has elite catching skills, and he's willing to get after it as a blocker. Kincaid's age (already 23) and subpar weight/strength levels limit his ceiling a bit, but he's a ready-made two-way contributor. Kincaid would serve best in a spread, vertical-focused offense that embraces his movement skills and blocking ability in space.

GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player)

OVERALL RANK: 28

POSITION RANK: TE3

PRO COMPARISON: Dennis Pitta

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen