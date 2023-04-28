Will Levis NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' QB

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 229

HAND: 10 5/8"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 34"

BROAD: 10'4"

POSITIVES

— Good size/frame for the NFL.

— Tough in the pocket. Willing to take hits for the sake of creating a successful play. Doesn't shy away from contact.

— Aggressive and confident passer. Does not shy away from tough throws.

— Great arm strength. Can drive the ball outside the numbers, into tight windows, and down the field with a quick flick.

— Good athlete and runner. Short-area movement skills are effective.

— Experience in a pro-style offense at Kentucky. Flashes of high-level processing and ability to work full progression (more so in 2021).

NEGATIVES

— Accuracy is below average. Regularly sprays quick game throws; can struggle to set up clean YAC opportunities. Even worse in 2022 than in 2021.

— Average ability outside the pocket. Lacks a creative eye for making plays on the move.

— Inconsistent, sometimes lazy, processor despite high-level flashes. Too often locks onto a target and fires into coverage without a second thought.

— Struggles with blitz replacement. Too often let blitzes get home without throwing the ball into the void.

2022 STATISTICS

— 11 GM, 185-283 (65.4%), 2,406 YDS, 8.5 YPA, 19 TD, 10 INT, 151.9 RTG

NOTES

— Born June 27, 1999

— 26 starts over three seasons (24 at Kentucky; 2 at Penn State)

— Battled minor foot, finger, and shoulder injuries in 2022; missed one game

OVERALL

Will Levis is the NFL's favorite kind of quarterback prospect: a tall(ish) pocket passer with a booming arm, a high-degree of toughness, and experience in a pro-style offense.

Levis, a Penn State transfer, came on strong for Kentucky in 2021. In then-offensive coordinator Liam Coen's Sean McVay-like system, Levis showed good command of the pocket and the tools to make NFL throws. Levis flashed moments of NFL-ready processing and aggression, particularly on play-action and dropback concepts that allowed him to throw intermediate routes working back into his vision.

Additionally, Levis has the arm to make all of those NFL throws. He's got a compact throwing motion that whips the ball out, providing more than enough zip to drill tight-window throws and attack outside the numbers comfortably. Levis' arm strength also extended to smooth deep throws, especially when set up in the pocket. Mix that together with functional athletic ability as a scrambler, and Levis' tools are hard to ignore.

However, the 24-year-old prospect is incomplete despite his age and seasoning. Levis' pre-snap processing still needs work, particularly with respect to blitz anticipation and replacement. Levis also needs to iron out consistency as a post-snap processor. The peaks are real NFL translatable reps, but there are too many moments of taking bad shortcuts and locking into receivers as he wishes for them to come open. More worrying, Levis' ball placement isn't quite what you'd like. The peaks are impressive, but Levis too often sprays underneath throws and doesn't have the pinpoint placement to enable YAC smoothly.

In all, Levis is a bet on getting something similar to Ryan Tannehill. Like Tannehill, Levis has the arm, toughness, functional athleticism, and experience to come in and play right away. However, the accuracy woes, inconsistent processing, and lack of spark outside the pocket make for a long and winding road before Levis can reach his full potential. Levis will fit best in a McVay/Shanahan style system that allows him a smoother transition to the league from a mental standpoint.

GRADE: 7.9 (Potential Impact Player)

OVERALL RANK: 24

POSITION RANK: QB4

PRO COMPARISON: Ryan Tannehill

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen