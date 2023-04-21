Le'Veon Bell vs. JMX: Fight Live Stream and Predictions

0 of 3

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back will make another appearance in the boxing ring on Friday night. This time, he has popular FIFA YouTuber JMX on the docket as he looks to get his second win in the ring.

Bell, who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been trying his hand at the sweet science since his retirement from football.

Thus far, he has had mixed results.

An exhibition bout against fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson resulted in a fifth-round TKO win. However, his professional debut against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall ended in a unanimous-decision loss for Bell.

Now, he'll take on JMX, who has a 3-0 record in his boxing career. He most recently defeated TikTok celebrity Ginty in an exhibition bout.

With Bell looking to bounce back after his first loss, JMX figures to be an intriguing opponent. Here's all the info you need to catch the bout as well as a preview and prediction.