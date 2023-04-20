2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Colts Not Looking to Trade for QB amid Richardson, Levis Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly not interested in trading up from the No. 4 spot in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to select a quarterback.

Appearing Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini said:

"From what I can gather, after having a few conversations, they are not looking to trade up to get a quarterback. They feel real comfortable that the quarterback that they like, we don't know who that is just yet. We know that Will Levis is a quarterback that they met with, and that he did get some good reviews, but they feel that the guy that they want will be there."

NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Thursday that there are "whispers" within the league about the Colts liking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after meeting with him:

The Colts also met with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reporting that they scheduled a "virtual follow-up" with Richardson, which could be a sign of interest.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud have seemingly been viewed as the top two quarterbacks in the 2023 class throughout the draft process, but Levis and Richardson are considered surefire first-rounders as well.

The Carolina Panthers are virtually guaranteed to take the quarterback of their choice with the No. 1 overall pick. The Houston Texans at No. 2 overall have a significant need at quarterback as well, and while the Arizona Cardinals aren't likely to take a quarterback third overall, they could trade down with a team that wants a quarterback.

That means the Colts could risk ending up with the fourth first-round quarterback if they stay where they are, although it is far from a slam dunk.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said this week that multiple teams have called about trading into the No. 2 spot, and that he is willing to listen. That suggests Houston may not be fully sold on the quarterbacks in this year's class.

There is a distinct possibility the Texans and Cardinals stay where they are and don't take a quarterback, instead opting for an elite pass-rusher like Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson.

In that scenario, the Colts could stay at No. 4 and have their choice of Levis, Richardson or one of Young or Stroud.

The Colts are under new leadership this year with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen becoming the new head coach, meaning Indy could view the quarterback position differently than in years past.

With Steichen's guidance, dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts became a superstar and NFL MVP candidate last season, which suggests Steichen may favor a quarterback with some mobility.

Richardson is unquestionably the best runner of the four likely first-round quarterbacks, although Levis can move as well, making him a possible fit in Indianapolis.

If the Colts are comfortable with both Richardson and Levis, they can almost certainly stay at No. 4 and expect at least one of them to be available.

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft will commence on April 27 in Kansas City.