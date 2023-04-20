X

    Schrager: Will Levis Linked to Colts by Insiders Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

    Adam WellsApril 20, 2023

    COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 05: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
    Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

    Will Levis has been, arguably, the most polarizing first-round quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, but there is one team picking in the top five that could be ready to take him.

    Per NFL Network's Peter Schrager, there's a thought from people around the league that Levis could end up being selected by the Indianapolis Colts:

    Peter Schrager @PSchrags

    These are merely whispers now... but... <a href="https://t.co/pMmWweBzou">https://t.co/pMmWweBzou</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.