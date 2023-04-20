NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 20 Schedule

2 of 3

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Here we go again with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto has lost six consecutive opening-round series in the NHL postseason, and it has not won a playoff series since 2004.

The Leafs did not look like they would break that dreadful streak in Game 1 against Tampa Bay, as they conceded on seven occasions.

Tampa Bay got off to a fantastic start with three first-period goals. The visitors responded to a pair of second-period tallies from the Leafs with a trio of their own scores.

The Lightning looked like a franchise that has been to three straight Stanley Cup Finals. They know how to take care of a road playoff game, and the fear in Toronto is that they could do the same thing on Thursday.

Toronto needs to display fight on home ice to reverse the poor morale that set in after another disappointing playoff loss.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Co. need to draw some confidence from posting three goals against the Lightning. Scoring against the reigning Eastern Conference champion is not impossible, and if the Leafs play better defense, they could emerge with a victory.

Plenty of teams have rallied from 2-0 deficits in NHL playoff history, but that type of hole may seem insurmountable to the Leafs and their fans because of their poor postseason luck.

It feels like an overreaction to call Game 2 a must-win contest, but that is what it feels like for the Leafs to get on the board in the series, especially since wins could be hard to come by in Tampa, where the Lightning went 28-8-5 in the regular season.