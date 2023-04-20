X

    Bucks Earn Twitter Plaudits for Routing Jimmy Butler, Heat Despite Giannis' Absence

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 20, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 16: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a three point shot during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on April 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Miami defeated Milwaukee 130-117. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is on the board in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

    The Milwaukee Bucks evened their first-round series against the Miami Heat at one apiece with a 138-122 victory in Wednesday's Game 2 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a back injury, but Jrue Holiday (24 points, 11 assists and five rebounds), Brook Lopez (25 points) and Pat Connaughton (22 points) were among the seven players in double figures.

    Miami, which was also missing a key piece with Tyler Herro sidelined with a broken hand, received 25 points from Jimmy Butler and can at least take solace knowing it stole home-court advantage with a split in the first two games.

    Still, social media was focused on praising the Bucks for their convincing win that included 25 made three-pointers:

    sydney fink @sydn3yfink

    retweet <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bucks</a> fans <a href="https://t.co/U2h1N6mbzF">pic.twitter.com/U2h1N6mbzF</a>

    Bucks Film Room @BucksFilmRoom

    The Miami Heat are winless since Jimmy Butler posted this on his Instagram: <a href="https://t.co/M4SxG4R6H2">pic.twitter.com/M4SxG4R6H2</a>

    JR Radcliffe @JRRadcliffe

    Tired: Concerned <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> could fall behind 2-0 in a first-round series.<br><br>Wired: Concerned Bucks will run out of jersey numbers when they retire 34, 22, 11, 21, 24 and 9.

    A' 🤍 @Heavenlybuckets

    THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS, THATS IT. THATS THE TWEET. <a href="https://t.co/4CvnkPgHMA">pic.twitter.com/4CvnkPgHMA</a>

    Bucks Lead @BucksLead

    JINGLES HEAT CHECK <a href="https://t.co/KVfQbT2fPi">pic.twitter.com/KVfQbT2fPi</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    BUCKS ARE ON A 24-2 RUN ON MIAMI 😳 <a href="https://t.co/vwIpzseZsX">pic.twitter.com/vwIpzseZsX</a>

    Milwaukee Pro Soccer @MKE_ProSoccer

    The Milwaukee Bucks right now 🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/jwndM9ZJBc">pic.twitter.com/jwndM9ZJBc</a>

    Bucks Lead @BucksLead

    WILL RUN THROUGH EVERY WALL FOR BOBBY 😤😤😤😤😤😤 <a href="https://t.co/Hra1WFLyZv">pic.twitter.com/Hra1WFLyZv</a>

    Lily Zhao @LilySZhao

    🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/wq3hD0FGJ9">pic.twitter.com/wq3hD0FGJ9</a>

    Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie

    Heat-Bucks at the half 😳<br><br>Giannis isn't playing. <a href="https://t.co/uhXMVWA4Ie">pic.twitter.com/uhXMVWA4Ie</a>

    theScore @theScore

    No Giannis? No problem. 😤<br><br>Brook and Jrue stepped up in the first half. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/1LYv0KU7dH">pic.twitter.com/1LYv0KU7dH</a>

    Greg Matzek @gmatzek

    These minutes from Pat are incredible. Everything <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucks</a> fans love about the guy is on full display. Heart, hustle, shot-making, unselfishness. He's been in the center of just about everything during this run.

    ☀️ @wstgoat7

    Yeah man bucks finna win it all <a href="https://t.co/55g0Vep3YJ">pic.twitter.com/55g0Vep3YJ</a>

    Antetokounmpo's absence was the biggest storyline coming into the contest and put pressure on the supporting cast to avoid a daunting 2-0 hole.

    It's safe to say they answered the bell.

    The home team essentially put the game away by halftime with a commanding 26-point advantage. Lopez was unstoppable inside, Holiday caught fire with his own shot while also setting up his teammates, Connaughton and Joe Ingles provided a spark off the bench, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen hit shots, and Bobby Portis controlled the boards with a double-double.

    There wasn't much drama left after intermission, as Milwaukee used its balanced attack and red-hot shooting to counter any spurt from the Heat other than a meaningless one in the fourth quarter.

    The Bucks looked the part of a No. 1 seed in championship-or-bust mode that shook off the early postseason rust and perhaps found their rhythm moving forward for the rest of the playoffs.

    And the scary thing for the Heat is they may be even better for Saturday's Game 3 in Miami if Antetokounmpo returns.