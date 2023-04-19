Mets' Max Scherzer on Ejection: I'd Be 'Absolute Idiot' to Use Substance After Check

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was checked multiple times in the game for potential sticky substances.

Scherzer said he would "have to be an absolute idiot" to cheat or use a banned substance after checks in the second and third innings:

"I said, 'I swear on my kids' life, I'm not using anything else,'" he told reporters when asked what the umpires had said to him. "'This is sweat and rosin. Sweat and rosin.' I keep saying it over and over, and they touch my hand and say it's sticky. Yes it is, because it's sweat and rosin."

