    Mets' Max Scherzer on Ejection: I'd Be 'Absolute Idiot' to Use Substance After Check

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer's glove during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Scherzer was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    New York Mets ace Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was checked multiple times in the game for potential sticky substances.

    Scherzer said he would "have to be an absolute idiot" to cheat or use a banned substance after checks in the second and third innings:

    Rowan Kavner @RowanKavner

    Max Scherzer was adamant all he used was rosin and sweat: "I would have to be an absolute idiot to try to do anything when I'm coming back out for the fourth." <a href="https://t.co/ZnkIB1PYtX">pic.twitter.com/ZnkIB1PYtX</a>

    "I said, 'I swear on my kids' life, I'm not using anything else,'" he told reporters when asked what the umpires had said to him. "'This is sweat and rosin. Sweat and rosin.' I keep saying it over and over, and they touch my hand and say it's sticky. Yes it is, because it's sweat and rosin."

