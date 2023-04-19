Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting Suspended 3 Games for Illegal Check to Head on Cernak

Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head and interference against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.

Bunting was assessed a match penalty during the second period of Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Lightning after hitting Cernak in the head, causing the Tampa Bay defenseman to exit the matchup with an injury.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video explaining the decision:

"As the puck wraps around the net, Bunting cuts back into Cernak, elevating significantly into the contact and picking his head, making it the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable.

"This is both an illegal check to the head and interference. It is important to note that both elements of the illegal check to the head rule are satisfied on this play. First, the head is clearly the main point of contact. ... Second, the head contact on this play is avoidable.

"It is also important to note that this is also interference. Cernak is never in possession of the puck during this sequence and therefore should have no reason to expect to be checked, making him particularly vulnerable."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.