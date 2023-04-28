Tyree Wilson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' DL

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 271

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 35 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Great size for an NFL defensive end and carries little to no bad weight.

— Excellent power rusher with the strength, hand placement and leg drive to collapse the pocket with a bull rush or one-arm stab move against offensive tackles. He's also shown the ability to win with a hump-by move.

— Solid rip move to win around the edge as a pass-rusher.

— Against the run, he takes on blocks with good knee bend and pad level (especially for his height) and has a lot of pop in his hands to gain control of the block and get a leverage advantage. He can reset the line of scrimmage.

— Takes on blocks with a wide base, and he's hard to move one-on-one against the run with strength and technique.

— Has little-to-no problems shedding or getting off blocks.

— Hustle player who takes good angles in pursuit, he can make tackles down the field to help save touchdowns and/or more explosive plays.

NEGATIVES

— Sub-par get-off overall, late reaction to the snap, and false steps out of a two-point stance.

— Struggles with the accuracy of his initial chops when working finesse moves.

— Adequate bend at the top of the rush, not the most flexible to turn a tight corner around the edge.

— Lacks a plan when rushing, he doesn't work many counter moves if his initial effort doesn't work.

— Needs to be more gap-disciplined, he has a habit of ducking inside blocks and will get caught popping his gap early.

— Not athletic enough and lacks zone awareness to drop into coverage at the next level.

2022 STATISTICS

— 10 GM, 61 TOT, 14 TFL, 7 SK, 1 FF, 1 FR

NOTES

— DOB: May 20, 2000

— Texas A&M transfer

— A 3-Star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 471 overall, No. 23 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Injuries: 2022 (broken foot, missed 3 games)

— 28 career starts

— Career stats (four seasons): 121 total tackles (76 solo), 32 TFL, 17 sacks

— 2022 Honors: First-team All-American (The Athletic, FWAA), Second-team All-American (AP), First-team All-Big 12 (AP)

— 2021 Honors: All-Big 12 honorable mention, Liberty Bowl Defensive MVP, All-Bowl Team (AP)

OVERALL

There were times this past season when Tyree Wilson looked like a man among boys, that's how physically dominant he is. He uses his strength well both as a pass-rusher and run defender and is surprisingly good at gaining a leverage advantage at the point of attack for how tall he is.

My biggest concern with Wilson is that he's not a high-end athlete like a lot of other defensive linemen in this draft class. His bend and overall athletic ability aren't necessarily bad, per se, but he might fall short in that department when compared to other first-rounders. It will be interesting to see how he tests at the combine, especially after the foot injury.

Schematically, the Red Raider is pretty versatile. He'd be a good fit as a 5- to 4i-technique in even or odd fronts and can even slide a little further inside to a 3-tech on occasion with his impressive strength. However, I wouldn't put him as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts, even though he played that role at Texas Tech.

At the end of the day, a team looking for a versatile defensive lineman who is a plus run defender and pass rusher should have no problem taking Wilson in the top 20 picks.

GRADE: 8.1 (Year 1 starter)

OVERALL RANK: 18

POSITION RANK: DL3

PRO COMPARISON: Carlos Dunlap

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder