Jaquelin ROY NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' DL

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 305

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 32 3/4"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: 8.01

SHUTTLE: 5.0

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Get-off gets better/faster as the game goes along.

— Gets his hands up quickly against the run and has plenty of strength at the point of attack to get extension and lock out offensive linemen.

— Takes on blocks with a wide base when he isn't slanting. Is hard to move one-on-one.

— Has a solid arm-over move that he uses to escape blocks as a run defender and as a pass-rush move.

— Decent push-pull move with solid hip fluidity to clear his lower half.

— Showed flashing of being able to win with a club-by move as a rusher.

— Carries his frame well with little to no bad weight. A lean 315 pounds.

NEGATIVES

— Stands up out of his stance and stops his feet on contact, causing issues versus double-teams and limiting the effectiveness of his bull rush.

— Narrows his base significantly and struggles to stay on balance when he slants, making it easier for offensive linemen to wash him out of the play.

— Not violent when block-shedding, allowing offensive linemen to hang onto him, which makes it more difficult for him to make tackles.

— Drops and doesn't use his hands well as a pass-rusher. Will allow blockers to get into his chest.

— Subpar agility limits his effectiveness in line games, especially as the looper.

— Limited pass-rush arsenal overall. Most moves are developmental/need to be flushed out.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 GM, 49 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 SK

NOTES

— DOB: Oct. 22, 2000

— A 4-star recruit in the 2020 class, No. 41 nationally, No. 6 DT, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— 13 career starts; played behind Neil Farrell Jr. (fourth-round Raiders pick) and Andre Anthony (seventh-round Buccaneers pick) for two years

— Won back-to-back state championships in high school (2017 and 2018)

OVERALL

Jaquelin Roy showed a ton of potential as a sophomore that many had hoped would shine even more this season as he took over the starting role. However, he didn't appear to have the same quickness and twitch that he showed in the past, which impacted his productivity and effectiveness as a pass-rusher.

Part of that had to do with the coaching and scheme changes at LSU following the arrival of head coach Brian Kelly. Roy went from primarily playing as a 3-technique in even fronts to playing as more of a nose tackle. His best fit would probably be closer to his previous role, which should hopefully help unlock some of the potential he showed as a sophomore.

As a run defender, there's a lot to like about the Baton Rouge native. He's strong at the point of attack and has some pop in his hands to gain control of the block. He can be a good space-eater, too, as he's hard to move one-on-one. If he can get better at shedding blocks, he'll start making more plays.

Roy's pass-rush skills need quite a bit of work, though. Right now, his best move is a push-pull, and he even has room for growth there as well. He'll be a more effective bull-rusher if he gets his pads down, and improving his use of hands will help develop a finesse move or two. He showed a nice inside/outside stick move as a sophomore.

If a team is looking for an immediate run defender with upside as a pass-rusher in the middle of the draft, Roy should be on its radar.

GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 107

POSITION RANK: DL15

PRO COMPARISON: Jarren Reed

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder