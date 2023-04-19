Stephen Curry Says Warriors' Looming Contract Decisions Don't Add 'Extra Pressure'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have some big contract decisions to make this summer, particularly with members of their core in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

However, star point guard Stephen Curry told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports the team isn't feeling any extra pressure to win with those decisions looming:

"There's no extra pressure because of any of that. Back then, the pressure was as great as it is now. It's just we were trying to get max contracts and all that stuff and get rewarded that way, but also win at the highest level and keep doing it year after year. So, it's the same thing now. It's just the context is a little different with some unknowns that will shake themselves out. But the only way we get here is if it's about winning. And we've been able to maintain that for the most part throughout this whole run."

On Saturday, the day of Golden State's first playoff game, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown that Thompson has an "expectation" of being "rewarded" with a maximum extension this summer.

"... This is an inflection point now for the Golden State organization with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million," Wojnarowski said. "The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. It remains to be seen whether Joe Lacob is going to pay that."

Thompson has one year remaining on his current contract for $43 million in 2023-24.

Green, meanwhile, can opt out of his $27.6 million player option this summer in hopes of signing a more lucrative deal.

Giving both Green and Thompson new deals this summer could be difficult for Golden State if it also wants to retool and make some new additions in pursuit of another NBA title next season.

The Warriors extended the contracts of both Jordan Poole (four years, $123 million) and Andrew Wiggins (four years, $109 million) in October, and both of those deals will kick in during the 2023-24 campaign.

Additionally, JaMychal Green will become a free agent this summer and Donte DiVincenzo will be seeking a new deal if he opts out of his $4.6 million player option for 2023-24. Andre Iguodala will also become a free agent, though he already announced his plans to retire after this season.

The Warriors enter Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings down 2-0 and desperately need to tie the series at home as they've been poor on the road all season.

Game 3 is slated for Thursday night at Chase Center.