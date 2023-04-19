Bayern Munich Mocked by Fans for Wasted Chances in Champions League Loss vs. Man City

Bayern Munich Mocked by Fans for Wasted Chances in Champions League Loss vs. Man CityApril 19, 2023
Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign is over after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday to lose 4-1 on aggregate.
Bayern faced the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg. When Erling Haaland made it 1-0 to City in the 57th minute, what slim hope of a comeback had remained was gone.
Thomas Tuchel's side had a reasonably bright start and encountered some good fortune when Haaland skied his penalty attempt over the bar in the 37th minute. But in a match where it couldn't afford to waste its best scoring chances, Bayern's lack of finishing ability was glaring.
Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth
That shot of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bayern?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bayern</a> fans watching their team give away yet another attack tells the whole story. Just utter disbelief. <br><br>They have been completely toothless in the attack, and clueless in defense. That's just not good enough for this level.
Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball
I hate saying the word easy but over the two legs Bayern Munich haven't been able to lay a glove on Manchester City. Had control over the both legs, have held their shape really comfortably tonight,Bayern Munich failing to work the space to be progressive.Perfect away performance
Maybe this is how the quarterfinals always would've unfolded for Bayern Munich when the draw was first revealed. Manchester City has clearly emerged as the biggest threat to reigning champion Real Madrid, and Bayern has flattered to deceive for much of the season.
But swapping Julian Nagelsmann for Tuchel has yet to provide much of a lift.
John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC
Really think Bayern should've at least given Nagelsmann the chance to lead the team against Man City. So harsh. And let's face it, there's been very little bounce; out of the Champions League, out of the German Cup. No wonder the tv director keeps switching to Oliver Kahn.
All is not lost for Bayern. The Bavarians maintain a two-point lead atop the Bundesliga table, a gap that feels much bigger given second-place Borussia Dortmund's propensity for shooting itself in the foot.
Granted, only winning a domestic title is likely to be viewed as a disappointment for a club with such lofty expectations every year.
The honeymoon period for Tuchel ended after the first leg of the quarterfinals. Based on Bayern's form, patience may not be a luxury he'll get to enjoy once the 2023-24 season commences.