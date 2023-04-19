X

    Bayern Munich Mocked by Fans for Wasted Chances in Champions League Loss vs. Man City

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 19, 2023

    MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 19: Leroy Sané of FC Bayern Muenchen regreat during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between FC Bayern München and Manchester City at Allianz Arena on April 19, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images)
    Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

    Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign is over after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

    Bayern faced the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg. When Erling Haaland made it 1-0 to City in the 57th minute, what slim hope of a comeback had remained was gone.

    Thomas Tuchel's side had a reasonably bright start and encountered some good fortune when Haaland skied his penalty attempt over the bar in the 37th minute. But in a match where it couldn't afford to waste its best scoring chances, Bayern's lack of finishing ability was glaring.

    Dubois @CFCDUBois

    Chelsea fans seeing Bayern waste every single big chance <a href="https://t.co/MmE3g3TLrm">pic.twitter.com/MmE3g3TLrm</a>

    Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan

    No killers in the box for Bayern, simple as that. It gets exposed in knockout football vs high quality teams.

    Chris Williams @Chris78Williams

    A bit like Chelsea's issues last night, Bayern can't take their well made chances. With each one missed it allows City that one chance to kill the game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FCBMCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FCBMCI</a>

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    Bayern keep making the wrong decisions just as they get to the box.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    SANE MISSES A GOLDEN CHANCE TO GET BAYERN BACK IN IT 😨 <a href="https://t.co/DU5byRo4G7">pic.twitter.com/DU5byRo4G7</a>

    Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski

    Bayern Munich still struggling to get their main goal threat, Benjamin Pavard, on the ball in the Man City box.

    Oluwajomiloju @JomiAdeniran

    Bayern putting on Thomas Muller 70 minutes in while down 4-0 on aggregate <a href="https://t.co/BxxX5hRboP">pic.twitter.com/BxxX5hRboP</a>

    Jason Soutar @jbsoutar

    It's such a crime that Bayern's No.9 is Choupo-Moting.

    Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth

    That shot of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bayern?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bayern</a> fans watching their team give away yet another attack tells the whole story. Just utter disbelief. <br><br>They have been completely toothless in the attack, and clueless in defense. That's just not good enough for this level.

    Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball

    I hate saying the word easy but over the two legs Bayern Munich haven't been able to lay a glove on Manchester City. Had control over the both legs, have held their shape really comfortably tonight,Bayern Munich failing to work the space to be progressive.Perfect away performance

    Maybe this is how the quarterfinals always would've unfolded for Bayern Munich when the draw was first revealed. Manchester City has clearly emerged as the biggest threat to reigning champion Real Madrid, and Bayern has flattered to deceive for much of the season.

    But swapping Julian Nagelsmann for Tuchel has yet to provide much of a lift.

    Mitch @mitchwilks

    For the billionth time, why on earth did Bayern ever think sacking Nagelsmann to bring in Tuchel was a good idea?

    Bayern Munich Mocked by Fans for Wasted Chances in Champions League Loss vs. Man City
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Zito @_Zeets

    Bayern maybe shouldn't have fired their manager right before critical Champions League matches because he was skateboarding to training and took a ski trip to Austria (among other equally laughable reasons now)

    John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC

    Really think Bayern should've at least given Nagelsmann the chance to lead the team against Man City. So harsh. And let's face it, there's been very little bounce; out of the Champions League, out of the German Cup. No wonder the tv director keeps switching to Oliver Kahn.

    keith costigan @KeithCostigan

    Nice gamble by Bayern to sack Nagelsmann when they did. Since then they have been knocked out of Pokal and UCL.

    All is not lost for Bayern. The Bavarians maintain a two-point lead atop the Bundesliga table, a gap that feels much bigger given second-place Borussia Dortmund's propensity for shooting itself in the foot.

    Granted, only winning a domestic title is likely to be viewed as a disappointment for a club with such lofty expectations every year.

    The honeymoon period for Tuchel ended after the first leg of the quarterfinals. Based on Bayern's form, patience may not be a luxury he'll get to enjoy once the 2023-24 season commences.