Bayern Munich Mocked by Fans for Wasted Chances in Champions League Loss vs. Man City

Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign is over after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

Bayern faced the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg. When Erling Haaland made it 1-0 to City in the 57th minute, what slim hope of a comeback had remained was gone.

Thomas Tuchel's side had a reasonably bright start and encountered some good fortune when Haaland skied his penalty attempt over the bar in the 37th minute. But in a match where it couldn't afford to waste its best scoring chances, Bayern's lack of finishing ability was glaring.

Maybe this is how the quarterfinals always would've unfolded for Bayern Munich when the draw was first revealed. Manchester City has clearly emerged as the biggest threat to reigning champion Real Madrid, and Bayern has flattered to deceive for much of the season.

But swapping Julian Nagelsmann for Tuchel has yet to provide much of a lift.

All is not lost for Bayern. The Bavarians maintain a two-point lead atop the Bundesliga table, a gap that feels much bigger given second-place Borussia Dortmund's propensity for shooting itself in the foot.

Granted, only winning a domestic title is likely to be viewed as a disappointment for a club with such lofty expectations every year.

The honeymoon period for Tuchel ended after the first leg of the quarterfinals. Based on Bayern's form, patience may not be a luxury he'll get to enjoy once the 2023-24 season commences.