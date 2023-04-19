Dak Prescott Would 'Love' for Ezekiel Elliott to Sign Cowboys Contract After Release

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott entered the NFL in the same draft as Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 and shared the backfield with his friend for seven years.

He is still holding out hope there will be an eighth season even if the Cowboys designated the running back as a post-June 1 release this offseason.

"I know myself, and I can tell you there's a lot of people not only on the team but the organization that would love that," the quarterback said when discussing a potential Elliott return during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t Adam Schultz of SI.com).

"We understand that this is a business and the market changes and things go up and down, so it doesn't always work out the way we see it, but hopefully, that could happen."

To this point, Elliott hasn't signed with anyone. Frankly, there has been more discussion from within the Cowboys about a potential return than there has been about him realistically joining another team as a focal back.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the door is "definitely" and "absolutely" still open for a possible reunion. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he "wouldn't take any possibility off the table," per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Still, the Cowboys saved more than $10 million on the salary cap by releasing him and still have Tony Pollard as their No. 1 running back.

There was a time when Elliott was arguably the No. 1 running back in the entire NFL.

He led the league in rushing yards twice in his first three years with 1,631 in 2016 and 1,434 in 2018. He also led the league in rushing yards per game in each of his first three seasons and has four campaigns of more than 1,000 rushing yards.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler also tallied more than 230 carries in each of his first seven seasons and has shown the wear and tear that comes with the position. A knee injury limited him of late, and he posted a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry in 2022.

Pollard was the more explosive option for the Cowboys, and it is difficult to envision Elliott returning to his former go-to role even if Prescott admitted it will be difficult to move on after so much time together.

"[He's] been my locker room buddy for years and just a guy I'll go to war with, and I'll do anything for in this world," he said. "It's tough not going to work with him now, but change is good as well, and I've got to embrace that and embrace what we've got moving forward, and I'm excited for it."