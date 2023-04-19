Top Potential NFL Trade Packages for 49ers QB Trey Lance

0 of 5

For consecutive offseasons, the San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback embroiled in trade rumors. Last year, they kept Jimmy Garoppolo, and that decision worked out for them, but Trey Lance faces a much different situation right now.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams have inquired about Lance's availability with the thought that Brock Purdy will be the 49ers' starter.

Purdy led San Francisco to the 2022 NFC Championship Game after taking over for Garoppolo (broken foot) in Week 13. Ironically, Garoppolo assumed the starting role in place of Lance, who fractured his ankle in Week 2.

In March, Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow, and the 49ers signed quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency.

At the NFL owners meetings, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he "expects" Lance and Darnold to split first-team reps while Purdy recovers from surgery. He also said the former has a chance to regain the starting position.

Lance will turn 23 years old in May, and he's still a raw talent who's in the early stages of development. In addition to throwing for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions with a 54.9 percent completion rate, the 49ers signal-caller has rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown in eight outings.

The 49ers saw Purdy perform a lot better than Lance in their small sample sizes of playing time, which may give them the confidence to move forward with the former. Yet the latter has drawn interest—likely because of his untapped potential.

If the 49ers trade Lance, we must consider recent deals that involved teams that traded former first-round quarterbacks on their rookie deals to get a feel for the potential market value.

In 2019, the Arizona Cardinals traded Josh Rosen (the 2018 10th overall pick) to the Miami Dolphins for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder. The Cardinals dealt Rosen after he struggled mightily in his rookie campaign, throwing for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 55.2 percent completion rate. They selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

In 2021, the New York Jets traded Darnold (the 2018 third overall pick) to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick along with second- and fourth-rounders in 2022. Darnold went through ups and downs through three seasons with Gang Green, throwing for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions with a 59.8 percent completion rate in 38 contests.

The 49ers might find it difficult to land a second-round pick for Lance. The Rosen and Darnold trades didn't yield good results for the acquiring teams, and that might make general managers more cautious when dealing for former first-round QBs.

Also, keep in mind that Lance has only suited up for nine games since 2020, his final year at North Dakota State. He's still extremely raw.

Based on the aforementioned factors, we've constructed five trade packages that potential suitors could offer the 49ers for Lance.