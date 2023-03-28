Derrick Henry Trade Rumors Denied by Titans GM Ran Carthon: 'Erroneous Report'

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon clarified Tuesday that running back Derrick Henry is not on the trade block this offseason:

"There's nothing new to report. It was an erroneous report that came out," Carthon said. "... We're in a good place."

Michael Silver reported earlier this month for Bally Sports that Henry was among the players who were "shopped" around the NFL Scouting Combine, along with Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins.

Ramsey has since been traded to the Miami Dolphins, while Hopkins continues to be the subject of trade talks.

A Henry trade would make sense as the running back heads into the final year of his current contract.

Tennessee has significant question marks heading into next season after losing seven straight games to end 2022, finishing with a 7-10 record. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to return in 2023, but the squad could still be headed toward a rebuild.

The Titans could save $6.3 million toward the cap by trading Henry, per Spotrac, saving up to $11 million for the 2023 cap for a post-June 1 trade.

The 29-year-old remains effective on the field, finishing last season with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, adding career highs as a receiver with 33 catches for 398 yards. After missing the second half of 2021, Henry is clearly still one of the best running backs in the NFL.

On the other hand, he's led the league in carries in three of the last four years, and running backs tend to break down sooner rather than later.

The Titans still clearly want to stick with Henry as they try to return to playoff contention in 2023.