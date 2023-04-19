X

    Yankees' Aaron Judge on Shohei Ohtani's Free Agency: 'Excited to See Where He Goes'

    Adam WellsApril 19, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels look on from the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Like the rest of the baseball world, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is keeping an eye on where Shohei Ohtani might end up playing next season.

    Speaking to reporters before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Judge was asked about Ohtani's impending free agency.

    "He's a great all around athlete," the reigning AL MVP said. "It's going to be exciting to watch. I'm excited to see where he goes."

