Yankees' Aaron Judge on Shohei Ohtani's Free Agency: 'Excited to See Where He Goes'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Like the rest of the baseball world, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is keeping an eye on where Shohei Ohtani might end up playing next season.

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Judge was asked about Ohtani's impending free agency.

"He's a great all around athlete," the reigning AL MVP said. "It's going to be exciting to watch. I'm excited to see where he goes."

