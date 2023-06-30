Troy Brown Jr. Agrees to Timberwolves Contract after 1 Season with Lakers

Justin Ford/Getty Images

After playing a key role for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Troy Brown Jr. is on the move yet again.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brown has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Terms were not specified.

A first-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2018, Brown has bounced around the NBA a lot for a player just five years into his career. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls in March 2021 and signed with the Lakers as a free agent in July 2022.

Brown took to his surroundings in Los Angeles with career-highs in games played (76), starts (45) and three-point percentage (38.1).

Even with all of the additions general manager Rob Pelinka made at the trade deadline, Brown's role with the Lakers never really changed. He was one of their most efficient shooters from behind the arc on 3.7 attempts per game.

The Lakers clearly found a good groove after bringing in Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. They went 19-9 after the trade deadline to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Brown wasn't a headline player for the Lakers during that excellent run down the stretch, but he carved out a good role for head coach Darvin Ham.

The Lakers had a lot of key roster decisions to make this offseason with James, Vanderbilt, Anthony Davis and Max Christie the only players under contract for the 2023-24 season. Hachimura and Austin Reaves are eligible for restricted free agency.

Brown found himself as an odd-man out in that mix, but the Timberwolves were able to take advantage of the situation. The 23-year-old provides quality depth because of his ability as a shooter and rebounder.