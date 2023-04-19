WWE's Big E Provides Update on Neck Injury: 'No Pain Issues ... I'm Feeling Great'

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for 2K

Former WWE champion Big E provided a positive update Wednesday on the neck injury he suffered over one year ago.

Appearing on the Battleground Podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Big E divulged that he is feeling good and waiting to find out what his next course of action will be:

"It's just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 and C2 in two places, a Jefferson fracture is what it's called. It just takes a little more time to heal. We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania, it was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is.

"From my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I've been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I'm feeling great. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis."

Big E's neck injury occurred on a March 2022 episode of SmackDown when he and New Day teammate Kofi Kingston teamed against Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

While Big E and Holland were battling outside the ring, Holland attempted to hit him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, but Big E did not get fully rotated, causing his head to hit the ground.

Big E had to be taken out on a stretcher and later said he fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Recently, the 37-year-old veteran underwent a one-year examination to see where things stand, and while no determinations have been made about his wrestling future, Big E seems to be moving in the right direction.

No matter what the future holds, Big E has already established himself as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time, winning eight tag team titles as a member of New Day.

Big E is also a two-time intercontinental champion, and after winning the 2021 men's Money in the Bank ladder match, he successfully cashed in to become WWE champion in September 2021.

If Big E is able to get back inside the ring at some point, it will provide WWE with one of its most accomplished and beloved Superstars.

