Trey Lance's Top Landing Spots amid 49ers Trade Rumors Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have a pair of promising young quarterbacks who are recovering from injuries in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, and there's reportedly a chance one of them isn't on the team for the 2023 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have "received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade" for Lance, who is working his way back from a broken ankle suffered in Week 2 of last season. Rapoport pointed out that San Francisco has been "fielding the calls, not making them," as there is a belief around the league that Purdy would be the starter when he recovers from his torn UCL.

While Rapoport added that "no trade is imminent," there are multiple teams in the NFL who could use a young, talented quarterback like Lance. The 2021 No. 3 overall pick has only appeared in eight games in his first two years, with four starts, but he's shown flashes of the dual-threat ability that made San Francisco trade three first-round picks to move up to the third spot to select him.

Lance would likely fare best in a situation where he's paired with a veteran quarterback so he can continue to recover and develop properly without the pressure of starting right away.

The Tennessee Titans are believed to be in search of their quarterback of the future so they can eventually replace Ryan Tannehill, who is set to count for a $36.6 million cap hit in the final year of his contract this season.

While Tennessee drafted quarterback Malik Willis in the third round last year, the franchise could be eyeing one of the prospects in this year's quarterback-rich draft class with the No. 11 pick. Trading for Lance would allow the Titans to avoid the growing pains of developing another rookie.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a stopgap this offseason by signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal following Tom Brady's retirement. The Bucs are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl without Brady under center, so they could be eyeing next year's draft to find their franchise quarterback. However, adding Lance would allow the team to accelerate its impending rebuild.

Another interesting team to watch is the Minnesota Vikings, as veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract. While veteran Nick Mullens is a viable backup, the franchise is in need of a young quarterback to secure its future. Lance would fit that bill, and he wouldn't have to start right away as the Vikings chase a second straight NFC North title.

The Houston Texans (No. 2 pick), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Washington Commanders (No. 16) are all in positions to draft a quarterback this year, but they would be wise to explore a trade for Lance. Even with his minimal NFL experience, the 22-year-old would likely have a better chance to lead a rebuilding team to success than a rookie quarterback would.