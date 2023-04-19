Dolphins 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Dolphins 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 19, 2023
The Miami Dolphins have the fewest picks in the 2023 NFL draft and will be on the clock four times between April 27 and 29 in Kansas City.
However, they can still find value out of the draft with their selections in the second and third rounds.
The offensive interior should be the target of the No. 51 and 84 overall selections for the Dolphins. They could use more tackle depth behind Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, and they may find a Mike Gesicki replacement at tight end.
Miami has few holes to fill on its overall roster because it used the trade market and free agency to bring in Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and others since the McDaniel era began last season.
That is good news for potential success in 2023, but Miami loses the ability to build depth for the future with just four selections.
The lack of draft picks means the Dolphins have to find at least two immediate contributors in the second and third round to view the process as a success this season.
Offensive-Line Depth Needed
The Dolphins are one offensive tackle injury away from facing a ton of trouble in 2023.
Armstead and Jackson are great anchors to the offensive line, but there is not much depth behind them.
Miami needs to reinforce its O-line in either the second or third round. Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected the Dolphins would address that need with Oklahoma's Anton Harrison at No. 51 overall.
Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department ranked Harrison as the No. 4 offensive-line prospect and 25th overall on their big board.
If Harrison is already off the board then, the Dolphins could look to Ohio State's Dawand Jones, Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron or Tyler Steen from Alabama at No. 51, who are all ranked directly behind Harrison on B/R's positional big board at OT.
The outside of the offensive line should be the top interior priority, but if the Dolphins use the best player available strategy, they could look to Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.
B/R's No. 4 interior offensive-line prospect could provide help at center and guard, and that versatility would help if an injury happens at those positions or if one of Miami's projected starters has a bad season.
Another Penn State Tight End Could Be Headed to Miami
The Dolphins could replace one Penn State tight end with another.
They let Gesicki their 2018 second-round pick walk in free agency because his usage dropped in McDaniel's first season in charge.
Miami still needs a strong pass-catcher at TE, but it didn't make sense to keep Gesicki on the franchise tag or a large contract.
Penn State's latest tight end prospect is Brenton Strange, who is projected to drop to the Dolphins in two different rounds of mock drafts.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. mocked the 22-year-old heading to the Dolphins at No. 51, while Brugler had him landing at No. 84.
Strange set career bests with 362 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his final season with the Nittany Lions. The Dolphins would be thrilled if a rookie tight end put up similar numbers alongside Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2023.
Miami does not need a volume pass-catcher, like George Kittle or Travis Kelce, but it can find success with a big red-zone target, and that's what makes Strange such an intriguing fit.
Defensive Line Could Be Day 2 Target
Miami's alternative to adding at offensive line or tight end is to attack the defensive line.
Todd McShay of ESPN projected Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey would land with the Dolphins in the third round in the mock draft he did with Kiper.
Foskey is the No. 57 overall prospect on the B/R big board. He could be a choice at No. 51 if the Dolphins believe he will not slide deep into the third round.
Miami has strong front-end depth in the pass-rushing department with Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah.
Like the offensive line, the Dolphins could use some help on the edge to provide cover for their top producers or when injuries happen.
Army's Andre Carter and Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah rank 53rd and 60th, respectively, on the B/R big board. They could be options at No. 51 along with Foskey.
Tennessee's Byron Young and Auburn's Derick Hall, who are 86th and 93rd, respectively, on the B/R big board, could be chosen in the third round if the Dolphins go in a different direction with their first selection.