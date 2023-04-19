Dolphins 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have the fewest picks in the 2023 NFL draft and will be on the clock four times between April 27 and 29 in Kansas City.

However, they can still find value out of the draft with their selections in the second and third rounds.

The offensive interior should be the target of the No. 51 and 84 overall selections for the Dolphins. They could use more tackle depth behind Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, and they may find a Mike Gesicki replacement at tight end.

Miami has few holes to fill on its overall roster because it used the trade market and free agency to bring in Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and others since the McDaniel era began last season.

That is good news for potential success in 2023, but Miami loses the ability to build depth for the future with just four selections.

The lack of draft picks means the Dolphins have to find at least two immediate contributors in the second and third round to view the process as a success this season.