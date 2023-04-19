Patriots 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots have a clear set of needs going into the 2023 NFL draft.

The Patriots need to upgrade at cornerback and find help for Mac Jones at offensive tackle and wide receiver.

New England sits in the perfect spot at No. 14 to address one of those needs on April 27.

The son of a former NFL linebacker could be available to address their cornerback depth, as could a few of the other top corner prospects depending on how the first 13 selections shake out.

Bill Belichick's team could also go after an offensive tackle at No. 14. That player probably has to feel comfortable playing at right tackle for a year before the Patriots look to move on from Trent Brown.

Wide receiver will not be out of the conversation for the Patriots in the first round, but if the premier prospects at corner and offensive tackle are around, which many experts believe they will be, they can't pass up the opportunity to take a player at either position.