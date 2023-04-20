Lakers' Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have little decided for their roster for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Basically, it's LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a boatload of vacancies.

The Lakers could fill a lot of those holes with incumbents, either by bringing back their own free agents or picking up team contracts and fully guaranteeing deals with partial guarantees on them. It's possible their degree of success this postseason could shape their desire to run it back with this bunch or not.

They shouldn't, however, feel completely locked into that strategy. At the least, they should check their external options in free agency. If they're willing to walk away from a big chunk of this core, they could free up enough room to chase some of the top names on the market.

We'll look outside the organization here to find players the Lakers might be fans of when the market opens.

