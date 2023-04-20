Lakers' Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets

Lakers' Early 2023 Free-Agent TargetsApril 20, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers have little decided for their roster for the 2023-24 NBA season.
Basically, it's LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a boatload of vacancies.
The Lakers could fill a lot of those holes with incumbents, either by bringing back their own free agents or picking up team contracts and fully guaranteeing deals with partial guarantees on them. It's possible their degree of success this postseason could shape their desire to run it back with this bunch or not.
They shouldn't, however, feel completely locked into that strategy. At the least, they should check their external options in free agency. If they're willing to walk away from a big chunk of this core, they could free up enough room to chase some of the top names on the market.
We'll look outside the organization here to find players the Lakers might be fans of when the market opens.
Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (Unrestricted)
There have been whispers about the Lakers perhaps cooling on the idea of adding Kyrie Irving, but it's hard to believe that's a consensus opinion within the franchise.
L.A. knows as well as anyone that stars win biggest in this league. And if it managed to lure Irving to town to team with his old championship running mate LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers would immediately have one of the best Big Threes in basketball.
That core would admittedly have an uncomfortable amount of injury risk, and spending mega money on Irving could decimate the depth behind the Lakers' stars. It still might be worth it given the immense amount of talent between these three.
Irving is essentially a turbo-charged version of D'Angelo Russell. If the Lakers land Irving, they would immediately scratch itches for more ball-handling, shot-making, shot-creation and floor-spacing.
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets (Restricted)
If the Lakers are willing to sacrifice some depth to add a notable player from elsewhere, Cameron Johnson should be in the discussion.
He has good size (6'8", 210 lbs), a great three-point stroke (career 39.3 percent) and a scoring bag that gets deeper by the season. During his first two years in this league, 79.5 percent of his two-point shots were assisted, per Basketball-Reference. This season, that number dropped to 60 percent and was only 56.6 percent after his deadline trade to Brooklyn.
In other words, while he can (and would) feast on catch-and-shoot chances, he could also create some of his own opportunities. While he is primarily a power forward, he has seen time at the 3, 4 and 5 spots, and that versatility extends to both ends of the court.
He is also a 27-year-old who has just four seasons under his belt so far. Why does that matter? Well, it means he is old enough to hit the ground running with a new team but also not so experienced in this league to assume he has yet played his best basketball.
Max Strus, Miami Heat (Unrestricted)
The Lakers nabbed a slew of players to fill the wing spots at the deadline.
They could still use more, though, particularly those who contribute on both ends.
Max Strus does that. He isn't quite stingy enough to fully fit the three-and-D label, but he's close. He has a potent three-ball (2.6 triples per game on 37.6 percent shooting since the start of 2021-22), and he won't often get torn apart defensively. He is also fearless in attacking the rim, and he's a smart mover without the basketball.
If he is ready for a scenery change following three seasons in South Beach, the Lakers should give him a look. He almost certainly won't cost a fortune, and he has the talent to outperform his next pay rate.