The Biggest Flaw to Fix for Every NHL Team Not in the Playoffs

2 of 4

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets

What don't the Blue Jackets need help with? They scored the third-fewest goals and allowed the second-most in the league. They were really bad, and it got Brad Larsen fired as head coach. The Jackets have some pieces, however. Johnny Gaudreau had a solid season, Patrik Laine, when healthy, is an elite scorer and rookie Kent Johnson had a good first year as well. They'll have a healthy Zach Werenski back on the blue line, and David Jiricek should be a Calder Trophy challenger on the blue line next season. What they need is a coach who can take advantage of a young team that has a lot of offensive upside and, boy, that sounds like a call for someone like Bruce Boudreau to step in and get the best out of them. Be it Boudreau or someone else who wants to lean into the NHL's offensive explosion, it would at least make the Jackets a lot more entertaining.

Philadelphia Flyers

The mood around the Flyers was grim almost all season, and it's not just because John Tortorella runs a tight ship. They played hard and Carter Hart held things down as well as he could in goal, but they just could not score goals. Philly had the league's fourth-worst offense, scoring 220 goals. They went without forwards Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson all season, and defenseman Ryan Ellis might never play again because of a back injury. Finding goals for this franchise is tricky, and trading Kevin Hayes might be the solution. Hayes, an All-Star this season, has three years remaining on a contract with a cap hit north of $7 million, but he needs a change of scenery after winding up catching Tortorella's ire most of the season. Finding a trade partner who could provide a couple of helpful pieces for a very good player would be a great start to boosting the offense.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins addressed their biggest shortcoming already by firing Ron Hextall, Brian Burke and others after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Pens are older, severely lack top-end prospects and have very little depth. It's not an overly appealing gig for a budding GM to take on unless they're willing to use any and all kinds of information to help make moves. That's right, the best thing for a team without a lot of cap space that needs to make improvements is a GM willing to lean heavily on advanced analytics to find diamonds in the rough to fill out the roster. Look at what the Seattle Kraken have done with a team that doesn't have a superstar player (although Matty Beniers is getting there). They have a strong analytics team and are in the playoffs in their second season. The Pens need to find value until they're able to draft better and refill the prospect pipeline.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals' fall from last season to this season was staggering. They had 100 points last season and finished with 80 this season. Even though they had another great season from Alex Ovechkin, their biggest stars weren't immune from injury. T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson and John Carlson all missed large chunks of games, and the Capitals' lack of quality depth really showed through. General manager Brian MacLellan doesn't have a lot of cap space to work with to help that situation, so trading Evgeny Kuznetsov could be the solution. There were rumblings out of Russia recently that he said he wanted a trade, but he denied them. That doesn't make him less ideal to move, though. He's 30 and has two years left on his contract with a $7.8 million cap hit. Although his numbers were down a bit this year, his skill is tantalizing, and a trade could bring back the kind of help the Caps need to deepen their roster.