Warriors Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo Declines $4.7M Contract Option, Will Become UFA

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Donte DiVincenzo's time with the Golden State Warriors may be coming to an end after just one season.

The 26-year-old reportedly declined his $4.7 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign on Tuesday and will become an unrestricted free agent, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

DiVincenzo joined the Warriors when he signed a two-year deal with the player option for the second season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Villanova product entered the NBA as a first-round pick for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 draft and remained with them until he was traded to the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season.

It was the second time the Kings appeared to acquire DiVincenzo since he was included in a sign-and-trade deal that initially brought Bogdan Bogdanović to Milwaukee before the 2020-21 campaign.

However, that deal fell apart thanks to tampering violations from the Bucks that resulted in them forfeiting a 2022 second-round draft pick.

While DiVincenzo has always been a solid role player, he appeared in just 42 games during the 2021-22 season with the Bucks and Kings thanks in large part to an ankle injury he suffered during the playoffs with Milwaukee the prior year.

That put his health under the spotlight during his first season with the Warriors, but he responded by appearing in 72 games and averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.

Those numbers were fairly in line with his career totals, and head coach Steve Kerr praised his ability to impact the game a number of ways and fit in with the team:

"Donte has been fantastic. Donte is one of those guys who helps you in so many different ways that you can [put] him into any lineup and to me that's his true value. Does a lot of things well. And you can focus on any one of them whether it's his shooting, his passing or his defense, but just the idea that he's a total complete basketball player means you can him with any group and that's really valuable."

The Warriors surely wanted him back given those comments, especially since it was realistic to expect some improvement with more continuity in the system and a full season removed from his injury concerns.

However, he is hitting free agency in his prime and with the ability to take advantage of spacing with his outside shot and guard multiple positions as a versatile defender.

That should play well wherever he signs.